Nairobi Voters Traveling Home Over Fear Of Violence

Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero is now pleading with residents to ensure they vote first before retreating to their rural homes.

This follows an observation by Ghetto Radio news which indicates that people mainly from Western Kenya are traveling up-country over fear of a repeat of the 2007/08 post election violence.

Earlier this week, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati promised his supporters a free bus ride to their rural homes immediately after voting to curb voter apathy.

Reports of Nairobi voters retreating to their homes in rural areas have been rife with most Western bus companies registering full bookings.