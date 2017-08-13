Mutunga lecturers Matiang’i on extra judicial killings

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has told off Fred Matiang’i over utterances that only criminal gangs are being dealt with during post-election protests.

Mutunga has fired back at Matiang’i saying criminal gangs have rights and should be arrested and charged in court.

Matiang’i who is acting Interior CS yesterday denied that live bullets are being used against protesters, saying only criminals were facing the full force of the law.

A 10-year-old girl is among 11 people shot dead as protests intensified in Mathare, Kibera and parts of Nyanza region.