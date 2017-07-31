Mutua to beat Wavinya Ndeti in Machakos governorship race

Machakos governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua maintains his popularity against his main opponent NASA’s Wavinya Ndeti in the tight Machakos gubernatorial race.

A poll released by TIFA shows Mutua commanding at least 59 percent of the votes against Wavinya’s 35 percent.

The polls were however conducted before independent candidate Bernard Kiala withdrew from the gubernatorial race in support of Ndeti.

Raila Odinga however remains Machakos county’s favourite presidential candidate commanding 70 percent of the votes against Jubilee’s 21 percent.

Governor Ali Hassan Joho remains the people’s favorite in Mombasa county commanding 74 percent of the polls in Mombasa county while governor Peter Munya remains ahead of Kiraitu Murungi by attracting 47 percent of the votes in Meru county.