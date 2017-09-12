Muthama, Kuria still in police cells

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria are still at the Pangani police station almost one day after they were arrested.

The two were arrested yesterday from various parts of the country and taken to the police station over hate speech.

Muthama’s sister Esther Muthama who spent the night at the police station says they have not been allowed to see their brother since their arrest.

Esther says they have not even been allowed to give him food or even medication.

NASA leader Raila Odinga yesterday condemned the incident accusing the government of attempting to cripple his campaigns by arresting one pf his chief campaigners Muthama.