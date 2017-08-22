Musiwahi nisalimia au kuniita mheshimiwa au kunialika harambee” Election loser tells Kenyans

An aspiring MCA who lost in the just concluded General elections has shocked many Kenyans on social media with his post election message to voters.

While other losers are congratulating their opponents or taking their grievances to court, Macharia Mbuba Kasai has instead taken a different path by telling off the people who voted for him and those who did not vote for him as well.

The aggrieved Mbuba who only garnered eight votes told his people including those who voted for him and those who did not to cut ties with him. He told them to neither greet him or even call him mheshimiwa or better still invite him to any harambee.

“Thank you voters for believing that i Cannot make it as your MCA. All the same, whether you voted for me or not, usiwahi nisalimia au kunisimamisha njiani au kuniita mheshimiwa au kunialika harambee au kunifikiria. NKT! he posted.