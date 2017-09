Former Meru Governor Peter Munya has teamed up with NASA leaders as the country prepares for a repeat presidential election as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Munya attended a meeting with leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi on Monday.

“I want to be on the right side of history,” he said after the meeting which was attended by NASA affiliated governors at Raila’s Capitol Hill office, Nairobi.