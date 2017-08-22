Mr Nice robbed at Sonko’s inauguration

Tanzanian singer Mr Nice was allegedly robbed of a valuable gold chain during governor Mike Sonko’s inauguration ceremony on Monday.

The singer, who has been the face of controversy in recent times was among entertainers who graced the historic event which was held at the Uhuru Park grounds.

Mr Nice allegedly had his chain snatched as he tried to mingle with fans while on stage.

This comes just a few weeks after the singer’s photos emerged online while crying after being robbed by a commercial sex worker.

While in Tanzania last month, Mr Nice had a nasty run-in with a commercial sex worker who had allegedly robbed him and fled following a night of fun.

The worker, however, dismissed his claims, adding that she had gone out briefly to get supplies when the singer thought she ran off.

