MP given a car after arriving to Statehouse in a matatu

Newly elected Igembe South MP John Mwirigi can now drive back to his constituency after the swearing in ceremony.

23 year old Mwirigi made headlines on Tuesday after he traveled from Meru in a matatu despite his new honourable status.

He then alighted at Tea Room, spent the night in Pipeline and later attended Uhuru’s meeting in Statehouse.

Mwirigi’s colleague Hon Kathuri Murungi MP Imenti South has donated one of his cars to the youngest MPs.

After the Statehouse meeting yesterday, Mwirigi reportedly walked back to town as he did not want to bother his colleagues who were willing to give him a ride.