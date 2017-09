A woman has accused Kajiado South MP Katoo Ole Metito of having an affair with her and later dumping her.

The woman made the outrageous allegations on the infamous Facebook page Kilimani Mums accusing the MP of refusing to pay her dues after their sex escapades.

The lady known as Tricia Nashilu made the claims using a pseudo account Gertrude Kalondu

In the post she details the name of the hotel and room number where she has been spending time with the MP.