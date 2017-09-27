MP Babu Owino freed on bail

By Wycliffe Musau

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili famously known as Babu Owino has been released on a 500, 000 cash bail after spending two nights in Kileleshwa police station

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi at Milimani law courts said that he is satisfied by the submissions by Owino’s lawyers led by senior counsel James Orengo who also represents NASA, and Otiende Omollo, that Owino should be released on bond in order to serve the interest of the people who elected him.

“There is no compelling reason to warrant denial of bail. The right of an accused person to be released on bond is enshrined in the constitution and must be respected,” he noted.

“I am satisfied the accused should be released on bond. He will be released on bail and deposit two sureties of Sh1 million each for examination by the court.”

He has released Owino on a ksh. 500, 000 bond, directing him to abide by any reasonable requirements that maybe be expected from him by the investigating officers regarding on the offense he committed.