Mother In Law’s Celina’s engagement sealed with a ring

Actress Catherine Kamau popularly known for her role as Celina in Mother-in-Law series got the surprise of her life on Saturday when her long term boyfriend director and actor Philip Karanja went down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

The actress is said to have been tricked by her friends that they were going to the Tekno concert but ended up having a night out at the Hemingway Hotel in Nairobi where Philip went on his knee.

This comes just a fortnight after the couple held their traditional dowry payment.

The excited actress later went on her Instagram to share the news with her fans recounting the night’s events.

The two are set to tie the knot this year.