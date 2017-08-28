Mother in law actress Celina goes off the market (PHOTOS)

Former mother in law actress Catherine Kamau confirmed this past weekend that she is indeed getting married to her long time boyfriend actor and director Philip Karanja.

Celina posted photos on her Instagram with the caption “Mrs. Karanja loading”

The two held their traditional wedding this past weekend at an undisclosed location with only close friends and family in attendance.

Celina soon after took to social media to break the news to her fans posing in a white and African print attire.

Her fiance, Philip also posted photos from the event captioning it with a sweet message for his girl..

He said “As long as my focus is on you, whatever comes my way I will Floyd it. I love you my @Kate_actress #Mrs….loading…”

Comedian Njugush and his wife and actor Abel Mutua and his wife were among those who attended.