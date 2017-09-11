Moses Kuria, Muthama arrested over hate speech

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama have been arrested over hate remarks.

Kuria was arrested on Monday and taken to the DCI in Kimabu County.

Muthama was arrested in Kangundo and is being driven to Nairobi.

Kuria on Friday caused a stir when hes stated that he had launched a manhunt for people who did not vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kiambu County.

“Kiambu has spoken. They have said Wembe ni ule ule. Wangige and Kiambu people are seething with anger. One million of their votes were cancelled by four people,” read the post.

“But they are so ready to do it again. And even more. Manhunt is on tonight for the 200,000 people who did not vote and the 70,000 that voted for that other demon.”