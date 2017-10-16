Morocco replaces Kenya as Chan hosts

After stripping Kenya the rights to host 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has moved the hosting right of the tournament to Morocco.

The CAF Emergency Committee, which met in Lagos, Nigeria, at the weekend and chaired by the president, Ahmad Ahmad, unanimously decided to grant the organization of the 5th edition of the championship to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

Morocco been a candidate, following the withdrawal of the organization of this competition from Kenya, which was decided on 23 September 2017 in Accra, Ghana, by the CAF Executive Committee, which, in accordance with the statutes and the deadlines, had the same day allowed the Emergency Committee to conduct the bidding process to select a new host country.

The candidacy of Morocco was preferred to that of Equatorial Guinea, another country to have submitted a valid application.

CAF noted that the Ethiopian Football Federation, which had also expressed its willingness to host the tournament, did not provide the government’s letter of guarantee, which is a mandatory document required by the rules of application of the Statutes of the CAF.

Total CHAN, Morocco 2018, scheduled for 12 January to 4 February 2018, will bring together 16 national teams composed exclusively of players playing in the national championships of their respective countries.