More police officers admitted with Cholera in Nairobi

The number of police officers who have contracted Cholera in Nairobi has risen to 95.

The officers who were sent on special mission ahead of the Supreme Court ruling reportedly contacted cholera after eating contaminated food at the Nairobi area police canteen.

Meanwhile Multimedia University of Kenya has absolved itself from claims that there is a cholera outbreak following the hospitalization of the officers.

Addressing the media the university through Onesmus Mutio who doubles as UASU secretary general Multimedia branch says the institution was only providing accommodation services to the officers.

He further explained that 59 who have diagnosed with cholera came from Nairobi area and they took their lunch in the stations canteen.

According to Onesmus MMU dispensary only attended to those who fell sick and the university has made necessary measures to ensure that they are all transferred to Sinai and Nairobi Hospitals to ensure they are safe.