Moi Girls fire incident was an arson attack – Matiang’i

Education minister Fred Matiang’i has stated that the Moi Girls fire incident not an accident.

Mating’i says investigations by police reveal that the fire was a case of arson.

Matiang’i says interrogations by police have led them to a number of suspects who are allegedly responsible for the incident.

“I can tell you unequivocally, i have been briefed by the police that it was not an accident. A number of interrogations have happened and the police have assured us that there are very useful leads in the directions of specific accidents,” said Matiang’i.

The minister says more information will be released later in the day.

The death toll for the Moi fire incident has currently reached nine.