An angry mob on Tuesday disrupted an IEBC training session for poll officials in Awasi and Muhoroni in Kisumu County.

IEBC has been conducting nation wide training for electoral officials ahead of next week’s presidential poll.

Kisumu county Returning officer John Ngutahi says the mob attacked them and forced them to leave the venue.

In Gem Siaya County the IEBC training had to be called off after the election officials failed to turn up for the training.