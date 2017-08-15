Mixed reactions over the impending plastic bags ban

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions following the announcement of the intended ban on the use of plastic bags by the Environment Cabinet Secretary Professor Judy Wakhungu beginning August 28th.

This is one of the new drastic measures announced by the Ministry of Environment under the Environment Manufacturers and Co-ordination Act general penalty, which provides that those found culpable will serve a term no shorter than one year or a fine of no less than Sh2 million.

Many have praised it as a step in the right direction while others have said it would hurt the economy as many businesses depend on polythene bags for carriage and packaging.