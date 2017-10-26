Mixed Reactions as CJ Maraga casts his vote

Kenyans have expressed mixed reactions after learning that Chief Justice David Maraga cast his vote in today’s repeat polls.

Maraga cast his vote at Busose Primary School, West Mugirango constituency in Nyamira County.

While some Kenyans used the move to urge others to get out and vote, some asked Kenyans to read in between the lines on the CJ.

The Supreme Court after nullifying the re election of President Uhuru Kenyatta called for a new presidential poll in 60 days.

Thursdays repeat presidential poll was marred with a low voter turn out after opposition leader Raila Odinga asked his supporters to boycott the exercise.