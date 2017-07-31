Missing IEBC ICT Manager Found Dead

Missing IEBC ICT manager Chris Musando has been found dead with a head injury and broken arm.

Police said the deputy director’s body was found in Kikuyu and taken to City Mortuary in Nairobi on Sunday.

His family members have identified it and are at the facility.

After announcing Musando’s disappearance, the commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati he was last seen on Friday night.

Musando was one of the few people with knowledge on the whereabouts of the servers at IEBC.

The manager had given Central police station officers reports of death threats.

Chebukati’s security was beefed up for round-the-clock protection, three days after Musando went missing.