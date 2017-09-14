Miguna Miguna calls out NASA top lawyer over bad grammar

Outspoken lawyer Miguna Miguna has called out NASA’s top lawyer and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo for his poor grammar.

Otiende is on of the NASA lawyers who successfully petitioned the re election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8th General elections.

Otiende had on Twitter praised Miguna Miguna for trending on twitter for doing the right thing but faltered by saying non fearless instead of fearless.

“Miguna Miguna is one among the few Kenyans who trend on Twitter for doing the right thing. I love his non fearless approach of situations,” said Otiende.

However the hawk eyed Miguna could not fail to notice the error and quickly corrected the hot shot lawyer after thanking him.

“Thanks, Counsel. But there is a typo in your Tweet. “non fearless” means fearful.” I’m sure you meant “fearless.” Cheers and viva” said Miguna