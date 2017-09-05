Michael Olunga scores twice in his debut for Girona FC

Kenyan international striker Michael Olunga netted a brace on his debut as Girona FC beat C.F Ripoll 8-0 in a friendly match on Monday.

The 23-year-old former Tusker and Gor Mahia forward who completed his season-long loan deal to the La Liga’s newcomers from Chinese Super League side Guizhou Zhicheng just hours before the closure of the Spanish transfer window scored his first goal in the 70th minute and then doubled his tally in the 72nd minutes.

Michael Olunga later took to Facebook to declare his excitement;