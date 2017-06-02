Meet The Young Kenyan ENGINEER TAKING ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY IN THE U.S BY A STORM

The 21st century has seen more and more women begin to blossom in an industry highly associated with men. Female deejays were at some point unheard of but the current industry has began to receive a new level of gender balance.

Meet Anne Mochi, a young Kenyan lady living in Minnesota United states. Mochi is a vibrant full of life Kisii lady who has a totally different perspective of life.

If you have not checked out some of her mix tapes then you definitely don’t know what you are missing.

She goes by the name Mochi Baybee and she is originally a Kisii but lived in Kisumu, Ranen, and Nyabola.

Before her rise to the public eye, Mochi deejayed for about 6 months in her bedroom.

She has deejayed in 3 major events but says her favorite one was in Kenya at Ace Bar and Kitchen in Juja mall where she made a pit stop on her way to Dubai to celebrate her birthday.

“I had my friends in Kenya celebrate it with me the night of my actual birthday as I deejayed.” she says.

She is currently a Masters in Mechanical Engineering student and a full time engineer.She says she also has a passion for flying and is working on getting her piloting licence.

Deejay Mochi worked as a promoter before transitioning to deejaying and has hosted artists like Nameless, DNA and she was also was part of organizing the last Sauti Sol tour in the USA .

“I am currently more focused in hosting and promoting for big festivals in Minnesota. On the deejaying side, I am focused on deejaying from state to state in the USA, and also planning to be in Kenya from the 15th of December to embrace my skills on the turntables and everything.” She adds

Mochi recently held an event in Dallas dubbed the Choma Saturday that saw many Kenyans in the diaspora gather to enjoy a treat of nyama choma and music from one of the fastest rising female deejays.

AUTHOR: ANNETTE AMONDI