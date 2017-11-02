Meet these annoying Matatu users

By Elishifa Wangeshi

You see , almost half of Kenya’s population commute to and from work by use of public service vehicles . (Matatus)

But have you ever boarded a matatu and felt like alighting halfway because of the crazy passengers you encounter.? Am sure you answer is yes

There is this lot of passengers who think they are the only Kenyans who got phones they will hold conversations for close to 1hr and that’s not the issue but they cannot even lower their voices and will make you feel more stressed, as if you already had not had a bad day with your boss in the office.

Then comes this lot who have never seen, purchased or held deodorant ,they get into the matatu (Especially Men) and all over sudden the smell that hits you can send in you into a coma. Kindly Men kuna very cheap deodorants that can keep you fresh round the clock.

Now comes the lot that periodically transforms the matatu into a dining room, ‘’Sanford chips and chicken ‘’ and irregardless of any passenger on board who hasn’t had a meal the entire day they will ‘’rarua’’ the chicken and once in a while unaangukiwa na mifupa ya kuku.

Lets mention the plus size passengers, Yes we aint blaming you ,but if you basically know you fit on two normal pasenger seats just pay for the two. They will squeeze you to the end and ‘’kila wakati mnaruka Bump unaokotwa chini’’.

And finally there is the sleepy lot that decides your shoulder is their pillow. And in most cases will drool saliva and loud snores.

Lets all learn to accomodate each other ,till we are all in a position to purchase our Personal cars.