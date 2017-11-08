Meet the spooky eyewitness Kenyans online are talking about

Nothing ever escapes the eyes of Kenyans on the internet.

Since yesterday’s accident that claimed the life of Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru Kenyans are left questioning how the same man who witnessed the chopper crash in Lake Nakuru also witnessed the accident on Thika Murang’a highway.

On October 21st a chopper crashed into Lake Nakuru minutes after taking off from Jarika County Lodge. All the five occupants died in the crash.

On Tuesday November 7th Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru lost his life in a gory accident at Kabati along the Thika-Sagana highway in Murang’a County. The one thing these two accidents have in common is (YES YOU READ IT RIGHT) The same eye witness.

Peter Ngengi who once described himself as a pilot of the state in the Nakuru chopper crash however described himself as a businessman at the scene of the accident that claimed the governor’s life.

He however denied being in the the chopper crash scene when contacted for comments.