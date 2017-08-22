Meet the A-list celebrities that performed at Nairobi governor’s inauguration

Top local and international artistes yesterday graced the inauguration of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at Uhuru Park grounds. Among them was celebrated group Sauti Sol and Congolese songbird Mbilia Bel.

Congolese songbird Mbilia Bel used the function to showcase her dancing styles to the joy of her fans who were thrilled by the performance.

The energetic Sauti Sol showcased their talent for close to 40 minutes non stop singing fan-favourite tunes among them ‘Sura Yako’, ‘Kuliko Jana’, ‘Nishike’ and ‘Shake ya bam bam‘ as the enthusiastic crowd joined them.

Tanzania’s Mr Nice and Matonya also performed during the occasion.

Others included top local gospel acts among them Mombasa-based Anastacia Mukabwa famed for Kiatu Kivue, DK Kwenye Beat, Bahati, Jemimah Thiong’o of Akisema Atakubariki, Ben Githae, Esther Wahome and Rufftone.

Jemimah Thiong’o performed her gospel classic ‘Akisema atakubariki’ amid cheers from the crowd as well as the State officials present.

The singer’s performance tickled the new governor’s dancing spot as he soon joined in the dancing together with his wife and his deputy.