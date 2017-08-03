Meet Nyashinsky’s girlfriend (PHOTOS)

Rumour has it that singer Nyashinsky will soon be off the market.

Nyashinsky has always kept his private life under wraps making it difficult for the preying eyes of paparazzi’s to capture what goes on in his private life or what he does on his spare time.

A source has now revealed that Shinsky as he is popularly known could be dating a lady by the name Zia, the owner of Zia collections a popular clothing line.

He however has never revealed who he is dating so we cannot confirm this.

However a source close to the two says they are madly in love with each other and could soon formalize their relationship.

Meet the lovely lass below.