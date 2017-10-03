Media women give Terryanne Chebet a mega baby shower (PHOTOS)

There has been speculation over the past few weeks that former Citizen TV’s news anchor Terryanne Chebetis expecting her second child. However the Tv siren and entrepreneur has not come out to confirm this but if the photos she posted on Instagram are anything to go by, she may just have let the cat out of the bag.

Chebet had kept her baby bump secret until this past weekend when she shared new photos from a surprise baby shower party that was held in her honor by her friends and former colleagues.

She shared a few photos through her account and captioned them saying: “About today. This is Love! Thanking all my girls for showing me what friendship and family really is about. Here’s to Life, Love and Family. ????”

