MCA leaves his firearm in public toilet

Makongeni Ward MCA Peter Imwatok will be arraigned in court tomorrow after his loaded firearm was found in a public toilet, police have said.

Imwatok’s firearm was found by a member of the public in the toilets at the Galitos Oil Libya Petro Station at the junction of Enterprise Road and Lusaka Road in Nairobi.

Police officers who were on patrol in the area rushed to the crime scene and revealed that the Ceska Pistol was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition.

The MCA presented himself today before the Industrial Area Police Station and presented a firearm certificate that the police have said expired last year on June 26.