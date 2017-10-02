How MC Patoka died

The reggae fraternity in Kenya is eulogizing the demise of a young and energetic reggae MC by the name of MC Patoka.

23 year old Patrick .K. Karanja aka Mc Patoka met his death in a grisly road carnage that happened on Friday afternoon at Zimmerman Estate in Nairobi. The MC was squashed to death while alighting a matatu on his way from work.

Mc Patoka started off at hard living sounds and graduated gradually and conquered hearts of many a fans that are daily thronging to eulogize him in all social media platforms.

The soul full and energetic young Mc was a Mc affiliated with the Dub Station Sound System under Moses Waweru or dj Mantell.

The talented Mc Patoka will be fondly remembered for coining tags and phrases such as “ONA UYU” and “Lamba Lolo” which he frequently used as his slogans while MCeeing.

The father of one had turned the slogan “ONA UYU” into a brand and he had tee shirts and caps which had the brand on it.

Death indeed has robbed the reggae music industry a talent, may his soul rest in eternal peace.