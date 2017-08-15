Mathare residents recount painful moments in the hands of brutal police

Silas Lebo a form four student planning to sit for his KCSE examination this year succumbed to injuries he suffered in the hands of brutal police in Mathare area 4 on Saturday.

Lebo died at the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was admitted after General service Unit officers clobbered him together with his friend Chris Owino during the presidential results protests.

Owino who suffered a head injury narrated to Ghetto Radio News how they were forced out of their house in Mathare slums by around seven police officers who accused them of throwing stones at them.

“Lebo and i had not left the house during the protests. We locked ourselves inside the house after we heard them knocking on our neighbours’ doors clobbering everyone they found including small children. Then they came to our house, broke the door and called us out. I sensed danger and came out, but Lebo insisted on taking cover under the bed,” narrated Owino.

Owino says Lebo finally came out after police assured them of no harm.

“But the moment he came out, they started beating us. They reigned blows on us and dragged us outside on the road where i lost conscience,” said Owino.

Owino says he woke up on a hospital bed where he was receiving treatment. His friend Lebo started vomiting blood and doctors advised that he be transferred to KNH.

Unfortunately Lebo succumbed to the injuries on Monday evening.

Kenya National Human Rights Commission has stated that at least 24 people were killed and 93 others injured by the police during the presidential results protests.

Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome has however denied any police brutality and killings during the presidential results protests.

Koome says those killed are criminals who have taken advantage of the protests to steal from Kenyans.

Thirty two year old Joel Onyango says he suffered a broken leg after police beat him at his house in Mathare North on Saturday morning.

He was however rushed and treated at the MP- Shah hospital and is currently recuperating at home.

additional information courtesy Judy Kanaitha