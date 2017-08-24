Matatu owners move to curb accidents

Matatu Owners Association has now directed all Matatu Saccos to conduct regular awareness on the importance obeying traffic rules by their members, drivers and conductors.

Speaking to Ghetto Radio News MOA chairman Simon Kimutai says the move will help in curbing careless driving especially in the PSV sector.

According to latest data released by the National Transport Safety Authority 1,774 people have lost their lives in road accidents since January this year which is a reduction of 8% compared to last year.

Kimutai on the hand warned the traffic police from using traffic offenses to solicit bribes from motorists a move he says has led to traffic offenders going unpunished and later causes accident.