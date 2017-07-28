Matatu owners Endorse Uhuru

Matatu Owners Association is now calling for peaceful elections saying any fracas will frustrate many job opportunities created in Matatu sector.

Addressing the media MOA chairman Simon Kimutai says they will use all their PSV vehicles to ferry voters across the political divide to enhance the voting process.

The association has further endorsed President Uhuru Kenyattas’ re-election bid, citing road development by Jubilee administration that has facilitated Matatu business country wide.