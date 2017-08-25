I would marry Khaligraph- Avril

SInger Avril has been on media tour to promote her new song Babiee featuring Ugandan dance-hall artiste Apass.

During one such interview on Ebru TV Avril was asked who she would consider marrying between King Kaka, Octopizzo and Khaligraph jones.

She said ““Lord! Why are you putting me in this situation? I am a fan of all of them.”

She went on to say that she would rather have Khaligraph as her hubby among the three.

The sassy Avril added that if she were to go on a date with him, it would definitely be at the coastal town of Malindi.

“I love the water, I love the ocean so definitely Malindi.” she said.