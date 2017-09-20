Maraga recommends alternate system in fresh presidential poll

Chief Justice David Maraga has now directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to ensure it has complementary back-up system in the new presidential election.

Maraga says the complementary system will ensure the votes cast are safe and could be scrutinized later for verification.

In his verdict Maraga further proposed constitutional amendments that allow more time for hearing and determination of presidential election petitions in future.

According to Maraga the 14 days stipulated in the constitution do not give judges time for thorough scrutiny and possible recount of votes if need arises in the ruling.