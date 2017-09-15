Man’s body held at KNH over Ksh. 500,000 hospital bill

A middle aged man’s body is currently being held at the Kenyatta National Hospital over unpaid hospital bills amounting to over 500,000 shillings.

Chrispine Odede a cobbler from Umoja 2’s body has been held at the KNH mortuary after friends failed to raise the Ksh 500,000 hospital bill.

None of the family members has also showed up to claim Odede’s body.

Embakasi West MP George Theuri has started a fundraiser to help offset Odede’d bill.

“I urge all to help us raise funds for Chris to enable him get a decent send off; He doesn’t have a family to stand for him… “Let’s all stand up and unite as we raise funds. Let’s all unite as one and give Chris a decent send off,” he said.

He is appealing to well wishers to send their contributions to PAYBILL NUMBER 928085 A/C NAME (Your Name)