Man volunteers to give free rides to pregnant women to polling stations

A man in Nairobi’s Kibera slums has volunteered to give free boda boda rides to the polling station to pregnant women and persons with disability.

Joseph Karani says he woke up as early as 3am and ensured he voted at the Olympic primary school before he could ferry the pregnant women to their polling stations.

He says, after dropping then comes back for them and takes them back home.

According to Joseph, his voluntary act was prompted by his desire to ensure everyone exercised his or her democratic right.