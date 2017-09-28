Man Stabs Wife to Death Before Setting Himself On Fire!

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

It has been reported that the man slit his wife’s throat before setting himself on fire in his mother’s garden as police probe murder-suicide

James Barnes body was found in his mum’s garden located in Streetly, West Mids on Tuesday by corps who went to the house he shared with his wife Amy twenty miles away to find her lifeless body.

Police believe the pair died in a murder-suicide after revealing that his wife Amy, aged 32, died of a single stab wound to the neck.

A few hours before he died, James, nicknamed Bucky after the Captain America character, posted a picture of the couple’s wedding in May 2014.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Amy had been sharing pictures of herself without her husband on Facebook.

Her mum said she had ‘grown into a strong confident woman in the last few months of her life’.

The pair lived in a £224,000 semi in Rednal, Birmingham, for the last five years, where neighbours described them as a “lovely couple”.

A statement released by Amy’s mum described her as a ‘beautiful and caring girl’.

It said: “she was known as my precious gift, my first born and the best big sister to her two younger sisters Lucy and Emily.

“Her loss has left a huge hole in not only mine and her father Jez’s heart but to all those that loved Amy which will never be filled.

“We are all so, so proud of her. The truth is Amy was a precious gift to so many people, who smiled with her eyes. Everything you would like to say about a beautiful human being inside and out, Amy was.

“Amy took such pride in her work as a neo-natal nursery nurse and was extremely passionate in her role helping countless new mothers with their new born babies.

“She was loved so much not only by her parents, sisters, grandparents, aunties and cousins but so many of her friends. Shine bright my angel.”