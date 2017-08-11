Man shot in Kawangware during election protests

A man was on yesterday shot and injured in the leg as fresh protests erupted in Kawangware.

Johnstone Amango said he was crossing the road where residents were protesting against the presidential election results being streamed on the IEBC portal when he was shot.

Amango says the bullet hit him in the right leg, just below the knee, and came out through the other side,”

The residents complained that General Service Unit (GSU) officers had “invaded” the area using a water cannon and tear gas.