Man lynched after shooting dead five students

Residents of Kakuma refugee camp have lynched a suspect accused of murdering five students and a night guard at Lokichogio Mixed Secondary School in Turkana County.

The suspect, who was also a student at the school, had been arrested by police before the locals stormed Kakuma police station and burned him.

County police commander Ronald Opili confirmed the incident and said that he was apprehended in Kakuma refugee camp as he tried to flee to South Sudan.

County Commissioner Seif Matata said one of the attackers responsible for the Saturday morning incident was a student who was on suspension.