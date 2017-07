A gold miner from Migori County has committed suicide after his wife left him over claims he was having an affair with another woman.

James Juma aged 30, reportedly hanged himself on last night after he found his wife and children had left him.

Neighbours say they got suspicious past 10pm when there was no sign of activity in Juma’s house.

When they checked, they found him dead in his bedroom.

Relatives took the body to Migori Referal Hospital mortuary as police investigate.