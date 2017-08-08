Man collapses at polling station after voting

A man collapsed at a polling station in Kisumu’s Nyando constituency Tuesday and later died about five hours after voting began.

According to the Daily Nation, Patrick Odoyo passed at Lela polling station in Kobura ward where he voted. He was the fifth person to do so.

Odoyo died at Ahero sub-county hospital where he was rushed.

His body was taken to the facility’s mortuary.

It is not clear why Odoyo collapsed but many woke up early, did not have food and even braved bad weather to be among the first to vote.