Man beheads neighbour, escapes with head

Police are looking for a man who beheaded his neighbour and fled with the head.

According to Pokot Central Sub-County Commissioner Geoffrey Kithinji, the suspect beheaded Dickson Lipul following an argument in a drinking den on Sunday evening.

The suspect is said to have armed himself with a machete and stormed his victim’s house, where he hacked him to death before fleeing with the head still dripping with blood.

As he fled, the suspect is said to have stopped to show his bleeding trophy to the victim’s relatives, who were pursuing him.