Majimaji donates wheelchair to disabled man

Ghetto Radio’s Julius Owino famously known as Majimaji has donated a brand new wheel chair to a disabled man in Embakasi East.

Justus Mutisya who was born with disability received the wheelchair on Saturday courtesy of the of Majimaji’s foundation Majimaji Trust.

Mutisya’s mobility has been largely affected after his wheel chair irreparably broke down.

“Following this, i humbly present to Justus his new wheelchair to aid his mobility. I also commit to public good through Majimaji Kenya Trust, a non-profit organisation i have founded to work with like-minded people, volunteers, leaders and organisations to help transform lives,” he said.

Mutisya expressed his appreciation for the one month’s rent and donations to other volunteers from Majimaji’s camp.