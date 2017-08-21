Lupita Nyong’o features in Jay Z’s new song

Hollywood star Lupita Nyongo made her debut as a video vixen in new Jay Z song dubbed ‘Many faced God’ which featuring James Blake.

The new song was released a week ago on Jay Z’s subscription based music streaming site Tidal but was later uploaded on YouTube.

The video features solo appearances by Lupita Nyongo and Mahershala Ali, another Hollywood actor and rapper.

Rapper Jay Z and James Blake do not appear in the video, only their voices are used.

In the video Lupita does a bit of dancing portraying heavy emotion and rage.