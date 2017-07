Luo musician goes to exile over pro Uhuru song

A Luo Benga artist has been forced to go on exile just a few days after he released a song endorsing president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tom Mboya ppularly known as Atomy Sifa has been forced to flee to Tanzania claiming his life is in danger.

Atomy Sifa says he has received threatening messages over his song dubbed Uhuru is Capable.

The song is accusingMr Odinga of not initiating meaningful development during his tenure as Prime Minister.