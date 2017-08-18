Luhya community promises to work with Jubilee

A section of the luhya nation under the umbrella ‘House of Mulembe’ has now pledged to support the Jubilee government.

Addressing the media the chairman of the movement Mr. Sebastian Nagafwa congratulated the luhya community for voting in president Uhuru Kenyatta and over 10 members in parliament from Jubilee in the just concluded general elections.

The movement praised Nairobi governor elect Hon. Mike Sonko for trouncing Nairobi governor Dr. Evans Kidero.

The movement said they will partner with the leadership in government to ensure a new phase of political leadership in the country and Luhya community specifically.