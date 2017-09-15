Lilian Muli acquires a new range rover worth Sh. 18 million (PHOTOS)

Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli has become the talk of town once again after she unleashed her brand new Range Rover SUV worth 18.3 million Kenya shillings.

Lilian took to Instagram to share photos of the 2017 Range Rover SUV Autobiography Dynamic and captioning them with words that suggest the car is hers.

“Range is Bae. Folake, gimme love oh Na you dey catch my shot oh…keep calm and Love muRange” she wrote.

She immediately got congratulatory messages from fans while the cheeky ones were quick to question who might have bought her the car.

Check it out;