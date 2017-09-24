Lenaola threatens to sue Itumbi for defamation

Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola has threatened to sue President Uhuru Kenyatta’s head of digital communication Dennis Itumbi for defamation.

Lenaola has launched an offensive of his own and retained the services of advocate Donald Korir to fight the petition challenging his suitability before the Judicial Service Commission.

Lenaola has also written to Safaricom demanding to know how his private calls were accessed by petitioner Derrick Ngumu who is seeking to remove him and DCJ Philomena Mwilu from office.

Ngumu claims Lenaola held phone conversations and meetings with Raila Odinga’s agents in and around the time he filed a petition challenging President Kenyatta’s electoral victory in the last presidential election.