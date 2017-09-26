Learning Paralyzed at UoN and Methodist University Over NASA Demos

By Wyclif Musau (Kapedo Junee)

Learning activity was paralyzed at the University of Nairobi and the Kenya Methodist University, following National Super Alliance, NASA demonstrations outside the (IEBC) offices based in Anniversary Towers, Nairobi.

Riot police officers fired tear gas to disperse a group of rowdy UoN students who stood along the university fence, shouting provoking words to the police over their educational status as well as urging them to stop firing tear gas to the NASA supporters.

On the other hand, the normal routine of Kenya Methodist University students was distracted following the demos.

Transport was paralyzed and motorists were forced to use alternative roads for the better part of the day as NASA supporters engaged riot police officers in running battles around the city.